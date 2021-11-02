West Lampeter Police need help locating missing endangered woman

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — West Lampeter Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who is believed to be in danger.

Jennifer L. Herr is described as a white female who is 57-years-old. Police say she is 5 foot 7, weighs 120 pounds with brown/reddish hair, brown eyes, and a thin build. She was last seen wearing dark pants, a black and yellow Millersville University sweatshirt, and a knit cap.

She was also seen driving a dark gray 2012 Toyota Prius with license plate JCK-5627 on Monday in the 100 block of South President Avenue. The same night, her vehicle was found in the Lancaster County Central Park in West Lampeter Township.

Anyone who has seen Herr or knows of her whereabouts or any additional information is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.