West Lampeter Police searching for missing person

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — West Lampeter Police Department is actively searching for 64-year-old Theodore Seifried.

Police say Seifried is driving a green 2009 Toyota Camry, with Pa. registration DSM-6958. He was last seen on June 2 around 12:30 p.m. on Laneview Drive in Willow Street.

Police describe Seifried as 5 feet and 11 inches, 112 pounds, gray hair, and hazel eyes. Seifried was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue plaid flannel shirt, a black zip-up hoodie and white hat, both with Stone Pony logos.

Police believe Seifried may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

If anyone sees Seifried or know his whereabouts, call 911.