West Lampeter Township Police investigating death of man found unresponsive Thursday night

LAMPETER, Pa. (WHTM) — West Lampeter Township Police are investigating the death of Travis Work, 34, of Lancaster. Work was found unresponsive in a vehicle just before 10 P.M. on Thursday, July 30.

The vehicle was parked in a parking lot located at the Double Tree Resort on Willow Street Pike. Police and EMS attempted life saving measures, but were unsuccessful. Work was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is schedule for Monday August 3.

Anyone with information on Work’s whereabouts or activities on Thursday evening are asked to contact the West Lampeter Township Police or submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH website.

