West Lampeter Twp. Police launches special needs registry for community residents

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Lampeter Twp. Police Department has launched a special needs registry open to all citizens who live, attend school, or work in the community.

According to an announcement, the voluntary registry was created to help police officers and other emergency responders better assist residents with special needs.

The registry aims to provide first responders with vital information regarding special needs a registrant may have, emergency contact information, physical description, and a current photo.

Residents who want to join the program are encouraged to complete the registry form. Registration forms can be emailed to snr@westlampeterpolice.com, sent by U.S. mail to the address below, or dropped off at the West Lampeter Police department during normal business hours.

Address:

852 Village Road

P.O. Box 296

Lampeter PA 17537

Click here to view the complete brochure for the program.

This is the second agency in Lancaster County to have such a registry after Manheim Township Police implemented an identical program in 2020.