WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — West Manchester Township Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an indecent exposure suspect.

According to police, the man pictured above exposed himself to a woman at the At Home store on 855 Town Center Drive on Wednesday, March 23.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the man is asked to contact Officer Michael Jordan at 717-792-9514.