West Manchester Township man arrested for alleged child rape

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday the West Manchester Township Police Department arrested a man for charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and indecent contact with a child.

William Taylor allegedly committed these crimes between approximately 1996 and 2005 on the 1600 block of Sapphire Rd. in West Manchester Township.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is requested to contact Detective Davenport at 717-792-9514 or rdavenport@wmtwp.com.

