West Perry school board member faces DUI charges

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — Shannon Morris, a board member for the West Perry School District, faces charges including DUI and careless driving after a July 4 traffic stop, according to court documents.

Court documents state that Morris was pulled over after failing to use her turn signal, traveling at 81 miles per hour where the speed limit was 55, and crossing the double yellow line in the middle of Shermans Valley Road in Perry County.

The police officer who pulled Morris over stated that she smelled like alcohol and had watery, bloodshot eyes, according to court documents. She admitted to speeding and consuming alcoholic beverages prior to driving.

The officer performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, during which Morris displayed several indicators of impairment, court documents say. Morris also took a chemical blood test, which found her blood alcohol concentration to be about 0.118.

Morris waived her preliminary hearing on Friday morning.