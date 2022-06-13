CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Shore Regional Police Department is welcoming the newest member of their force, therapy-K9 Libra, who will act as a victim advocacy animal. Libra is training with Detective Sheaffer as her handler.

Libra will be a powerful tool to help the West Shore Regional Police Department create a stronger relationship between citizens and police. Libra will comfort children and adults during interviews and/or court who have experienced trauma.

Libra, a two-year-old black Labrador, is trained to help relax and soothe individuals who are experiencing anxiety. She was trained by New Hope Service Dogs with the help from inmates at Warren County Prison.

Detective Sheaffer and Libra will work together for the coming months before they test for their official certification.

The victim advocacy animal program is run strictly off donations; If you want to contribute, call the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-737-8734 or visit the station at 510 Herman Ave, Lemoyne, Pa. 17043.