West Shore Rotary holds blood drive to combat shortage

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Shore Rotary held a blood drive at the West Shore Country Club in Camp Hill on Wednesday. It’s an ongoing effort by the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank to get donations as it faces a drastic blood shortage in the Midstate caused by the pandemic.

But blood bank officials say it isn’t the only reason finding volunteers will be difficult.

“Summer season right now is coming and that is also another time of year that is tough for us,” Donor Resource Consultant Kacy Englebrook. “Everyone is preoccupied with getting out of school, graduation and travel for the summer.”

Blood types that are in high demand include A positive and O negative and positive. The blood bank says those types are at historically low levels, about half of what it normally has on hand

Appointments are preferred but walk-ups are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call 717-566-6161 or visit giveblood.org.