CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend, the community can enjoy a tour of the renovated West Shore Theater that has been closed for almost five years.

Dustin LeBlanc, the managing director of West Shore Theater says people will recognize the old and be excited about the new. He says, from the front, it does not look like a lot has changed, but with grants and community donations, the inside is a treat.

“So when they walk in they are going to see where those donations and where the money they so kindly gave us and decided we were worth giving to – where it went. So I think we really tried to design it to be a great audience experience and I just can’t wait to open the doors on Saturday,” LeBlanc said.

According to LeBlanc, the theater will host more than movies. There will also be live performances, stand-up comedy shows, arts, education, and comedy.

The soft opening is on Saturday, May 6 with a 4 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. showing of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Beforehand, an open house will kick off the day in conjunction with New Cumberland Community Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can stop by and tour the completed Phase 1 renovations and purchase tickets for upcoming performances.

The grand opening weekend will kick of on Thursday, May 12. To learn more, click here.