West Shore Theatre in Cumberland Co. to be restored with revitalization project

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The historic West Shore Theatre will be restored after major donations and grants from the state.

The Cumberland County theatre is one of around a dozen neighborhood movie theaters in the region.

It had originally closed in 2017, but a developer bought it for the community to revitalize it.

“It’s not just about nostalgia it’s about economic growth, it’s about expansion, it’s about attracting other businesses to the downtown,” said state Senator Mike Regan (R-Cumberland, York Counties).

West Shore Theatre will continue to run movies, but will also host live events, including concerts, lectures, and open mic events.