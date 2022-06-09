WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County announced they have arrested four people in connection with an armed robbery.

According to West York Borough Police, during the late-night hours of Wednesday, June 8, 2022, officers with West York Borough Police, assisted by West Manchester Police, as well as the York City Police Department Arrested four individuals from Lancaster.

One of the individuals that were arrested was a child, but they were charged as an adult, They were arrested in connection with an armed robbery of Turkey Hill, located at 1500 West Market Street earlier in the evening.

The individuals entered the store with firearms and assaulted a store clerk during the robbery of money.

According to the police, more information will be forthcoming, and all suspects are currently in custody.