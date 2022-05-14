WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, May 14, members of the West York Police Department working with other agencies executed a drug raid at a borough address.

According to borough police, they were able to arrest multiple individuals as well as a significant amount of drugs from the address.

No word on how many people were arrested or what kind of drugs were seized from this address at this time.

West York Police and the York County Drug task force were both involved in this drug raid.