YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The West York Borough Police Department has an active warrant for the arrest of 16-year-old James D. Abney III of West Manchester Township. The warrant is tied to a drug related shooting that happened on May 19, 2022 on West Princess Street in West Manchester Township.

Abney is being charged as an adult and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Abney should contact the West York Borough Police Department at (717) 854-1975 or visit their website, here.