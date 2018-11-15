What's Going Around: sore throats, coughs, stomach bugs, flu

This week, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Healthy Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw a lot of croup and persistently high numbers of viral colds.

Unfortunately, they also saw the flu.

There was also an increase in sore throats, with strep accounting for about 25 percent of the cases. Older kids continued to present with mono, walking pneumonia and viral illnesses. On the skin, they saw an increase in impetigo and molluscum infections.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about croup:

"Croup refers to the harsh, "barky" cough that's caused by one of a few viruses. These viruses affect the vocal cords at the top of the airway but rarely affect the lungs below them. The vocal cords are two ribbon-like pieces of strong tissue located at the opening of the "air pipe." Muscles attach to these two ribbons and open and close these vocal cords like scissors. The "scissors" open fully to allow us to breathe easily. When we need to speak, they close so that air is pushed between those two vocal cords, causing them to vibrate and create the sound of our voice.

Croup is a condition where a virus causes inflammation of the muscles and the vocal cord "scissors" become locked in a closed or nearly closed position. This causes the child to breathe through a much smaller hole, which can create the sense of not being able to "get the air in." This sensation will often cause the child to try to take larger and deeper breaths, thus pulling the air faster through the small space and vibrating the vocal cords, creating a voice-like sound called stridor when they inhale. The cough of croup is also very voice-like and barky because the fast bursts of air of a cough are being pushed between the closed vocal cords, causing them to vibrate. The classic cough of croup sounds like a seal bark.

Croup does not always need to be treated. If the child can remain calm and keep their breathing under control, observation and supportive care during the viral symptoms are all that is needed. But if the croup is severe and the breathing space between the vocal cords is very small, steroids are sometimes needed to acutely relieve the inflammation and open the space between the cords.

Interestingly, warm, moist air and cold, dry air can sometimes also relieve some of the inflammation at the vocal cords. We therefore suggest that a child with stridor and croup be taken into a steamy bathroom or have their face positioned at the door of the freezer (or outside on a cold winter night) to help relieve the symptoms of breathlessness and stridor.

Croup is most often experienced by kids younger than six. Older kids tend not to get croup because the diameter of their airway increases as they grow and isn't as affected by the inflammation at the level of the cords. However, rarely older children can get this condition as well, known as "spasmodic croup." It is treated the same way, with supportive care and sometimes steroids.

Croup notoriously worsens at night, so if your child is showing some signs of hoarse voice, barky cough or stridor during the day, it's recommended that you have them evaluated or at least make your pediatrician aware. It's also important to know what number to call to speak with your child's doctor after the office closes for the evening."

UPMC Pinnacle's Heritage Pediatrics in Camp Hill is seeing more coughs this week. Some are lasting longer and developing into more severe coughs with wheezing and shortness of breath.

"If your child has a mild cough that is associated with cold symptoms, but it lingers longer than 10-14 days, they should be rechecked by their medical provider," Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman said. " Also if they are having a heavy cough that causes them to gag or vomit, or if they appeared fatigued or have decreased appetite they should also be seen."

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports they are seeing strep throat, viral upper respiratory infections and some otitis externa, or an infection of the ear canal, which is treated with topical antibiotics.

Over the last week, providers at Penn State Children's Hospital and Penn State Medical group have been seeing viral upper respiratory infections and viral gastroenteritis.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Pediatrics in Dauphin and Cumberland counties reported viral sore throats, strep throat, stomach viruses and virus with fever.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Cumberland County reported upper respiratory issues like cough, sinuses and fevers, strep throat and pink eye.