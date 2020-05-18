What the yellow phase means for businesses in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)- The sidewalks in downtown Carlisle, Cumberland County were empty, but that could change on Friday as the county moves into the state’s yellow phase of the reopening plan. Once the Gov. Wolf gave the county the yellow light, Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce received a lot of questions about what this means for business owners.

The chamber put together a resource guide for reopening based on what other chambers across the state are doing. In the yellow phase, businesses should still follow CDC guidelines. For businesses that have a common area, it’s recommended that food and containers should be sanitized before storing in a shared refrigerator and shared equipment should be cleaned in between each use. Businesses like retail shops that can’t telework, the amount of people in a store should be limited.

“In downtown Carlisle, they’re thinking about not opening every single day of the week like they were typically and considering opening more hours but a limited number of days,” said Michelle Crowley, president and CEO of Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce.

Create-A-Palooza, an art and activity center in downtown Carlisle plans to take things slow. The owner says they’ll continue curb-side sales and will start to let customers in to browse the sure by June 1.

In the yellow phase, pet groomers will reopen, but salons and spas, entertainment venues and gyms must remain closed.