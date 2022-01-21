What to do in Central Pa. this weekend, Jan. 22 and 23

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This weekend will be chilly, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go outside and enjoy a polar plunge! Or if you’d like to stay indoors, how about a hockey game or a museum tour? Here are some fun things to do in Central Pennsylvania this Saturday and Sunday:

Hershey Bears GIANT Teddy Bear Toss

The Hershey Bears are once again hosting the GIANT Teddy Bear Toss during their game on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. Fans bring new and gently used stuffed animals to the game, which they throw onto the ice after the Bears score their first goal in the game. The stuffed animals are then donated to local organizations. Learn more here.

Capital Area Polar Plunge

On Saturday, Jan. 22, plunge into the lake at Gifford Pinchot State Park during the Capital Area Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania athletes. There’s also a “too chicken to plunge” group for anyone who wants to help without getting wet, and there will be food and games from 9-11:30 a.m., as well. Learn more here.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Winter Discovery at Wildwood Park

Exhibits and activities at the Olewine Nature Center will “highlight the magic of the winter world,” and you can bundle up go on a self-guided educational walk, following signs along the Towpath Trail that provide information on the natural history of Wildwood Park and on animals in winter. Visit this Saturday and Sunday, as well as additional dates through Jan. 30. More information can be found here and here.

State Museum of Pennsylvania Highlights Tour

This guided tour of the State Museum of Pennsylvania’s most impactful exhibition pieces will provide opportunities to ask questions and discuss exhibits while learning about Pennsylvania’s history and art. Tours start at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. More information is available here.

York Ballroom Dance Social

The USA Dance chapter in York is hosting a ballroom dance social on Sunday, Jan. 23, at the Alert Fire Hall in Emigsville. It will begin with a rumba lesson from 2-3 p.m. followed by open dancing until 5:30. The event is public and open to singles and couples of all ability levels. More information can be found here and here.

Trolls LIVE! at the Hershey Theatre

Looking for a family-friendly show this weekend? The Hershey Theatre has performances of “Trolls LIVE!” on Saturday and Sunday. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Other things happening this weekend

Humane League of Lancaster fee-waived adoption event (Jan. 21-24)

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Columbia Middle School Taylor Campus (Jan. 22 from 8-10 a.m.)

Do you know of an upcoming weekend event in Central Pennsylvania? Send an email to avanetten@abc27.com and it could be included in a future list.