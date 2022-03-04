PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — An ice festival in Harrisburg, a benefit concert for Ukrainian refugees, and more — here are some fun things to do in Central Pennsylvania this Saturday and Sunday:

Harrisburg Ice & Fire Festival

Harrisburg’s Ice & Fire Festival on Saturday will include ice sculptures throughout the city as well as a street festival downtown with an ice slide, fire dancers, ice carving, performances, food, and more. Additional information about the event can be found online here.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Crumbs benefit concert for Ukrainian refugees

Cumberland County cafe Crumbs is hosting live music and games on Saturday and donating all of the proceeds to help Ukrainian refugees. Learn more in this abc27 article.

Maple tapping demonstration at Lancaster County Central Park

With below-freezing nights and above-freezing days, it’s maple sugaring season! The Lancaster County Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting drop-in demonstrations of harvesting maple sap and turning it into syrup on Sunday. There will also be a vendor at the event selling maple products like syrup and cotton candy. Learn more here.

Magician and mind reader at Lititz Shirt Factory

This Saturday, the Lititz Shirt Factory is hosting Mentalist and Magician Brian Curry, who will “read your mind, predict your future, and yes, lie to you, in a fun way.” Learn more and get tickets here.

Creative York art auction

Creative York is hosting its annual silent art auction, Art With Heart, from March 4-25. Although all bidding must be done online, the artwork up for auction can be viewed in person at the Kerlin Gallery in York. Learn more in this abc27 article.

Winter hikes in Lancaster County

After the weather starts to warm up but before the trees get their leaves, there are several places in Lancaster County to see sweeping landscapes and historical structures that are blocked by foliage during other times of the year. Check out this list to find a fun place for a winter hike.

¡Recibe noticias locales y el pronóstico del tiempo directamente en tu buzón de email! Regístrate aquí para recibir los boletines diarias de AL DÍA CON ABC27.

Do you know of an upcoming weekend event in Central Pennsylvania? Send an email to avanetten@abc27.com and it could be included in a future list.