What to do in Central Pa. this weekend, Nov. 6 and 7

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Halloween may have passed, but there are still several things happening in the Midstate this weekend, including theatrical performances, art shows, and pumpkin festivals. Here are some fun things to do in Central Pennsylvania this Saturday and Sunday:

Local theater

If you’re hoping to catch a live show, there are several theaters hosting performances this weekend:

Paxtang Art Association Fall Art Show & Sale

Check out artwork including oil paintings, watercolor paintings, and ink drawings at this art show running Nov. 5-7. Hear more about the event in this segment from Good Day PA, or find the details about each day of the event on these Facebook event pages: Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.

717 Vintage Fest

Explore clothing, accessories, home decor, and more at this weekend-long vintage market featuring some of the region’s favorite vintage stores and vendors. Learn more about the event online here.

Runs/walks for charity in Harrisburg

Get moving this weekend while raising money for a cause. The American Lung Association’s 2021 LUNG FORCE Run/Walk on Nov. 6 includes a 5K run (or walk) option along the Susquehanna River or a 1-mile walk on City Island.

And the Hot Cider Hustle 5K and 10K on Nov. 7 support United Cerebral Palsy of Central Pennsylvania, plus finishers are rewarded with apple cider and caramel apples!

Greek Food Bazaar

You don’t even have to leave your car to get some delicious Greek food at Lancaster’s 63rd Annual Greek Food Bazaar. The drive-thru event at the Greek Orthodox Church in Lancaster takes place this Saturday and Sunday. Learn more in this abc27 article.

Pumpkin Madness Festival

At Cherry Crest Adventure Farm this Saturday, find out how many ways you can destroy a pumpkin. Get rid of your gourd-geous (or maybe at this point in the season, less-than-gorgeous) Halloween decorations in creative ways during this annual event.

Try the Pumpkin Smash, Pumpkin Bowling, Pumpkin Putt-Putt, and Pumpkin Chunking, and check out a pumpkin drop at 5 and a glow-in-the-dark pumpkin drop at 7. Plus, make your way through a flashlight corn maze after dark. Learn more online here.

Take a fall walk

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Fall Foliage Reports, this week has the best fall color for Lancaster, York, Lebanon, Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Perry, and Dauphin counties, as well as other counties in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The Midstate has lots of beautiful trails for hiking and taking in the fall colors. Here are seven places around the state to check out the leaves. And if you’ve ever wondered why the leaves change color, you can find out in this article.

Don’t forget to turn back your clocks this weekend! Daylight saving time ends on Nov. 7 at 2 a.m.