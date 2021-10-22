What to do in Central Pa. this weekend, Oct. 23 and 24

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Looking for something to do this weekend? With fall happenings, trick-or-treating opportunities, and community events, there are several things to do in Central Pennsylvania this weekend:

Fall festivals

Enjoy food trucks, alcohol, vendors, games, and more at the Greencastle, New Oxford, and York fall festivals this Saturday. York’s police commissioner has also set up a Fall Family Fest this Saturday that will give urban residents a chance to experience some countryside traditions. A comprehensive list of 2021 fall festivals in the Midstate can be found here.

Hershey Gardens Pumpkin Glow

Explore more than 100 carved and painted pumpkins while enjoying food trucks, live entertainment, and more this Saturday and Sunday. Catch demonstrations by Food Network celebrity pumpkin carver Danny Kissel on Saturday, too. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes. More information is available here.

Trains and Treats

The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is hosting Trains & Treats on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the event, children can tour historic locomotives, rail cars, and interactive exhibits while collecting nut-free candy and other small trinkets. Kids are encouraged to come in costume, and the event is recommended for youth ages 3-12. More information can be found here.

Lancaster Pride Festival

The Lancaster Pride Festival on Sunday will feature local and regional entertainers and musicians, a drag story hour for kids and families, and hundreds of vendors. Learn more about the event bringing together the LGBTQ+ community in Lancaster here.

Hersheypark In The Dark

This is the second weekend for Hersheypark’s annual Halloween-themed event. Guests can enjoy the Treatville trick-or-treat trail, nighttime roller coaster rides, Hershey Characters experiences, new fall foods, and a Creatures of the Night wildlife program. Learn more in this abc27 story.

Happy Hauntings at Dutch Wonderland

For those looking for less of a fright and more of a Halloween delight, Dutch Wonderland’s Happy Hauntings is also ongoing. The family-friendly Halloween event includes more than 30 rides and attractions, a new show, and a trick-or-treat trail alongside more than 20 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs. More information on Happy Hauntings can be found here.

Ghost Tours

If you’re in the mood for Halloween spookiness, how about a ghost tour? The director of the Columbia Historic Preservation Society offers tours of the eerie Columbia Market House dungeons on Saturdays in October. Bube’s Brewery will be holding a ghost tour on Saturday, as well. Or take a guided tour of the Lancaster Cemetary this Saturday at the Lancaster Cemetary Fall Fest.

Looking for something else to do? Check out abc27’s ongoing coverage of fall happenings and activities in the state such as these lists of corn mazes in Pennsylvania, places to pick pumpkins in Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania haunted houses.