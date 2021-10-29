What to do in Central Pa. this weekend, Oct. 30 and 31

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Happy Halloween! Here are several ways to celebrate the holiday this weekend in Central Pennsylvania:

Trick or treat

Communities around the Midstate are doling out sweets and spooks this weekend with local trick or treat events. Here is a list of trick-or-treat dates and times for Central Pennsylvania. Make sure to stay safe while you’re out!

Hersheypark In The Dark

This is a great weekend to check out Hersheypark’s annual Halloween-themed event. Guests can enjoy the Treatville trick-or-treat trail, nighttime roller coaster rides, Hershey Characters experiences, new fall foods, and a Creatures of the Night wildlife program. Learn more in this abc27 story.

Field of Screams

Get ready to be spooked at this scary Lancaster County destination. Make your way through a variety of haunted houses at Field of Screams…if you dare. Before you go, check out this behind-the-scenes look at how a Field of Screams makeup artist turns ordinary people into terrifying creatures. More information can be found online here.

Plus, check out this comprehensive list of haunted houses in Pennsylvania for more options.

Happy Hauntings at Dutch Wonderland

For those looking for a less frightening Halloween experience, Dutch Wonderland’s Happy Hauntings is also ongoing. The family-friendly Halloween event includes more than 30 rides and attractions, a new show, and a trick-or-treat trail alongside more than 20 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs. More information on Happy Hauntings can be found here.

Corn Mazes

Test your navigational skills at these mazes around Pennsylvania. Several are about the challenge, but some incorporate scary elements, too.

Legacy of Sleepy Hollow

Get in the ghostly spirit with this Strasburg Rail Road train ride during which actors continue the popular story of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Learn more about the theatrical train ride here, or check out this list of haunted train rides around Pennsylvania.

Spooktacular Fall Harvest

The Spooktacular Fall Harvest at Ashcombe Farm & Greenhouse in Mechanicsburg will include the first-ever Ashcombe Trunk-or-Treat (pre-registration required), games, and kids’ craft classes. Learn more about the event, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, at this link.

Hershey Gardens Pumpkin Glow

Explore more than 100 carved and painted pumpkins while enjoying food trucks, live entertainment, and more this Saturday and Sunday. Catch demonstrations by Food Network celebrity pumpkin carver Danny Kissel on Saturday, too. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes. More information is available here.