What to do in Central Pa. this weekend, Oct. 9 and 10

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of local events and fall festivals to check out this Saturday and Sunday. Here are some things to do in Central Pennsylvania on Oct. 9 and 10:

1. Fall Festivals

Fall festivals are being held throughout Pennsylvania this season. This weekend, check out the festivals in Elizabethtown, Enola, Terre Hill, Biglerville, and Boiling Springs. Find a longer list of fall festivals in the Midstate here.

2. Strasburg Rail Road’s “Legacy of Sleepy Hollow”

The Strasburg Rail Road’s newest theatrical endeavor, “Legacy of Sleepy Hollow,” is showing for the first time this weekend. The performance debuted on Thursday, Oct. 7. Learn more about the production in this abc27 article, and get tickets for the train ride and performance here.

3. New Oxford Harvest Hunt

Go on a scavenger hunt through town in the 2nd Annual New Oxford Harvest Hunt, which starts on Saturday. More information about the hunt is available online here.

4. Hershey antique car show

The 66th annual Antique Automobile Club of America’s eastern fall nationals will feature 9,000 vendor spaces, over 1,100 collector cars on display, and a car corral with 1,000 spaces to sell antique cars. The event opened on Wednesday and will run from dawn to dusk on Saturday. More information can be found in this abc27 article.

5. Space Day at the Whitaker Center

The Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts in Harrisburg is celebrating World Space Week with a “Women in Space” event on Saturday. The day will include a presentation and meet-and-greet with astronaut Dr. Jan Davis, as well as an Apollo 11 documentary screening and hands-on STEM activities. Check out this abc27 article about the event, and get tickets online here.

6. Lititz Chocolate Walk

Explore one of Pennsylvania’s favorite small towns while collecting chocolatey treats and sweets this Saturday. The Lititz Chocolate Walk raises money for charity while attendees raise their sugar levels. Learn more about the event in this article.

7. Albatwitch Day

Enjoy food, kids’ activities, lectures, live music, hikes, vendors, and trolley tours at this event that celebrates the mythical Albatwitch and the community of Columbia. More information about Albatwitch Day can be found online here.

8. Hershey Gardens bonsai exhibit

A bonsai exhibit by the Susquehanna Bonsai Club comes to the Hershey Gardens this weekend. The exhibit opened on Friday, and on Saturday, it will include a new bonsai sale and live demonstration. Learn more in this abc27 article and get tickets online here.

Looking for something else to do? Check out abc27’s ongoing coverage of fall happenings and activities in the state such as these lists of corn mazes in Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania haunted houses.