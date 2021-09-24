What to do in Central Pa. this weekend, Sept. 25 and 26

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of festivals, fairs, and activities to check out this Saturday and Sunday. Here are 10 options for Sept. 25 and 26:

1. Fall festivals

This weekend, fall festivals will be held in Fairfield Borough, New Cumberland, Mechanicsburg, Thompsontown, and Palmyra. The events will include food, music, local vendors, and more. Visit abc27’s comprehensive list of Midstate fall festivals to learn more about these and other upcoming fall events.

2. Gratz and Ephrata fairs

The Gratz Fair in Dauphin County and the Ephrata Fair in Lancaster County both have their last days on Sept. 25. Stop by for fair food, carnival games, and barnyard animals. Check out abc27’s full list of local fall fairs here.

3. Woofstock

Billed as the largest festival for dogs and their owners on the East Coast, Woofstock takes place on Sept. 26 along Riverfront Park in Harrisburg. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, live music, and raffles in addition to getting advice from dog experts and meeting some pups up for adoption.

More information can be found in this abc27 article.

4. Harvest of the Arts

Downtown Carlisle’s 38th annual Harvest of the Arts will take place on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes arts and crafts vendors, music, and food. New elements this year include an emerging artists makers market and showcases of downtown galleries.

More information is available on the Harvest of the Arts website.

5. Landis Woods Outdoor Fine Art Show

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 25, check out work by local artists at the Landis Woods Outdoor Fine Art Show. The event also includes live music, food, and a wine tasting. Learn more online here.

6. Gettysburg antique show

Gettysburg’s 54th Annual Outdoor Antique Show takes place on Sept. 25 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Peruse the antique vendors along the streets or stop by the local businesses. More information can be found online here.

7. Lititz Craft Beer Fest

Sample brews from Pennsylvania and around the country at the seventh Lititz Craft Beer Fest on Sept. 25 and 26. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Lititz AMBUCS and also includes food trucks and live music. Learn more in this story from abc27.

8. Bent Pine Alpaca Farm Open House

Meet the alpacas, play some games, grab a snack or ice cream from a food truck, or check out the farm store at Bent Pine Alpaca Farm on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more about the Carlisle alpaca farm in this abc27 article.

9. Renaissance Faire Autumn Harvest weekend

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will have an Autumn Harvest theme this weekend. Learn more online here.

10. Lancaster Heart Walk

The 2021 Lancaster Heart Walk takes place on Sept. 25. Check-in for the walk begins at 9 a.m., and the walk starts at 10 a.m. According to the American Heart Association website, “Heart Walk has always been about coming together, getting hearts pumping, honoring survivors, raising life-saving funds — and having fun along the way.”

Register to walk and learn more about the event online here.

Looking for something else to do? Check out abc27’s ongoing coverage of fall happenings and activities in Central Pennsylvania such as these lists of corn mazes in Central Pa. and Midstate pumpkin patches.