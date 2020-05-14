What to do when you see a newborn deer this time of year in Pa.

A fawn is pictured at the “Volee de piafs” wild animals center on May 16, 2017 in Languidic, near Lorient, western of France. The “Volee de piafs” wild animals care center, founded by Didier and Marie Masci, re-opened following private and public contributions, AFP reports on May 24, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FRED TANNEAU (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Around this time of year, some residents in Pennsylvania may find a newborn deer on their lawn, garden, or near their home.

Those who do, usually call the DNR out of concern that the fawn may be in danger since the mom is nowhere to be found.

According to the DNR, mommy dear is nearby even though she is out of sight. The mom is usually out feeding and keeping a lookout for potential predators. The DRN suggests the baby deer should be left alone completely.

Wildlive.org says “If you care, leave it there.”

Newborn deer should not be touched, feed or moved in any way. Baby deer can be left alone for as long as three days until the mother returns.

Mothers leave their fawns alone for many hours to reduce attraction predators to the offspring.

If you happen to find a newborn deer in your backyard, try your best to leave the area to allow the parents to return to their offspring.