What to do with unwanted gift cards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you don’t know what to get someone for the holidays, gift cards are a great option.

Sometimes you don’t like what you got.

Spending on gift cards is expected to reach $30 billion this holiday season.

A National Retail Federation survey found that more than half of shoppers say they will return or exchange any unwanted gifts or holiday items within the first month of receiving them.

If you have an unwanted gift card, you can, of course, save it and regift it to someone else, or you can donate it to charity, which is often tax deductible.

But there are also multiple websites where you can either sell or exchange your gift cards. Websites such as Raise.com, provide a marketplace to sell your cards for up to 82% of the value, and you can also buy discounted cards for up to 30% off.

Cardpool.com will give you up to 92% cash back, and you can buy discounted gift cards for up to 35% off.

Cardcash.com is another good site where you can also get up to 92% of the card’s value. Sheetz is partnering with them for a second year.

“This basically gives folks the chance to exchange gift cards for Sheetz gift cards that they can use in our store locations to buy MTO food, specialty drinks, convenience items. They can even use it for gas,” said Nick Ruffner, Sheetz’s public relations manager.