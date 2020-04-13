What to do with your stimulus check

In this week’s Show Me the Money, within the next few weeks, people should begin receiving stimulus checks from the government.

For some, it will be a lifeline, for others, some padding for the time being.

But what should you do with that money?

With unemployment numbers skyrocketing and many others having their hours or wages cut, financial help cannot come fast enough. Money expert Suze Orman has some advice on how to best handle that cash.

First, don’t blow it. Even if you are financially stable right now, a global pandemic is not the time to be making big purchases. When it comes to prioritizing your spending right now, here’s Orman’s advice:

Make sure you have health care

Spend on food and shelter first

Don’t borrow to pay bills

Only make the minimum payments right now

Experts also suggest not using all your stimulus money to pay down debt. During this time of uncertainty it’s probably a better idea to take some of that money and instead stash it in an emergency fund.

If you do decide to spend cash, think about buying local to support the community.

We have an update to last week’s Show Me the Money about unemployment benefits. Beginning this week, those filing for unemployment benefits will get even more money thanks to the federal government’s COVID-19 relief package. On top of the benefits the state already gives, people will now get an additional $600 a week through the end of July. Self-employed, independent contractors, and gig workers are also now eligible.