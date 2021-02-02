What to know about travel, restrictions, closures as snowdrifts Tuesday morning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An intense breeze is bringing plowed and shoveled snow back onto roads, sidewalks and driveways Tuesday morning.

The Governor issued a disaster emergency and said several agencies will continue working together to address the impacts of this storm.

One of the biggest priorities is keeping roads clear so COVID-19 vaccines can get still shipped and delivered.

Several local officials are reminding people to put shoveled snow into their yards and not onto roads.

Both highways and side streets in Dauphin County remained slick Tuesday morning.

Travel restrictions remain in place on some highways throughout the Midstate. 511 PA is updating its website as restrictions are lifted.

Meanwhile, Amtrak is operating on a limited schedule.

Red Rose Transit Authority will not operate bus service or access service.

The Capitol Complex and state buildings across the commonwealth are closed for the second day in a row.

Some stores are keeping their doors shut today too, including Roots County Market and Auction in Lancaster County. It’s Facebook page says it’s had to cancel a Tuesday winter market due to inclement weather less than nine times in its more than 90 years of business.

A lot of gyms are delaying their openings, including Gold’s Gym Linglestown and Camp Hill.

Several schools opted to close, have delayed openings or switch to virtual learning.