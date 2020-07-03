What to know before heading out to celebrate Fourth of July

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state is working to get the message across: you can have fun this Fourth of July Weekend, but you can’t forget we’re in the middle of a pandemic.

So what is okay and what isn’t?

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says the green phase isn’t a green light to do anything.

Still, stay away from large gatherings, and if you’re interacting with people outside of your house, wear a mask.

While wearing a mask has in some ways become political, Levine says it’s really about showing you care about your fellow Pennsylvanians.

Many fireworks shows have been canceled, but if you are going to one, check to see what precautions are being taken before heading out.

The CDC says event organizers are supposed to be working with local and state health officials to ensure safe spaces.

If indoors, you’ll also want to consider whether where you are going has a proper ventilation system.

Lastly, everyone needs to use the bathroom, but don’t forget to practice social distancing as you wait in line to use public restrooms.

Here is the list of fireworks displays still happening in the Midstate: www.abc27.com/community/will-there-still-be-fireworks-on-4th-of-july/

