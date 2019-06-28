What transportation officials say you should know about 4th of July travel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Fourth of July is just around the corner.

Transportation officials say more than six million drivers are expected to be on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from now until July 7.

That’s 3.5% more than last year, so the Turnpike is suspending construction work until things settle down.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission predicts the busiest day of the week to be July 3, with 725,000 vehicles expected on the toll highway.

PennDOT says the biggest traffic impact locally will be in the Ephrata area.

“We have a single lane of traffic on Route 222, and that’s pretty well known for those that drive it on a regular basis, but for those that are coming through the area for the Fourth of July that may have friends and family …just to be mindful of that,” said Mike Crochunis, a PennDOT spokesman.

PennDOT reminds drivers not to drink and drive, and to bring water and necessary medicines on long car rides in case your vehicle breaks down in the heat.