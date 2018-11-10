What you need to know about new e-cigarette regulations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - - Local gas stations say flavored e-cigarette sales are high, but some officials worry we're in an epidemic of underage vaping.

"Very significant increases in the use of these vaping devices for nicotine by adolescences...particularly that look like USB devices that can be easily hid at home and at school," said Dr. Rachel Levine, Secretary of PA Department of Health.

The FDA reportedly wants to ban retail outlets from being able to sell the flavored-cartridge style vaping products unless minors aren't allowed in the store, or if there's an off-limits area.

Reports also say the FDA wants to create stricter rules for online sales.

Smooth vape worker Josh Vaughn thinks stopping sales at gas stations and convenience stores is a good idea.

"Gas stations, .it's hard for them to control everything that we can. We only sell this, so with this, you have to be 18 just to walk in the door," said Josh Vaughn, Smooth Vape.

Pennsylvania's Health Secretary welcomes more regulations.

"These are very efficient devices for delivering nicotine and nicotine is a very addictive substance, particularly for the growing and developing teenage brain," said Dr. Levine.

In September, the FDA Commissioner did warn that the agency would stop the sale of flavored e-cigarettes if manufacturers didn't do enough to keep them away from kids.

Reports say this new announcement could come early next week.