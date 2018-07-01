What you need to know before setting off fireworks Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Fire officials say that while sales for the displays are on the rise, so should your knowledge about fireworks safety.

It's the first Fourth of July that consumer-grade fireworks are allowed in Pennsylvania.

"It's our Independence Day," said Dustin Rhodes, who is from Wellsville. "We've got to celebrate it every year."

Rhodes is one of the many people stocking up on fireworks this weekend.

"Super busy," said Daniel Bair, who sells fireworks. "It's actually been our most busiest year."

"Anything with lighting, you're going to sit way out and make sure you're safe with it," said Rhodes.

Public safety officials like Harrisburg's Fire Chief Brian Enterline are reminding people what they need to know to stay safe.

"Fireworks can only be set off on your property, so you can't set them off on private property...somewhere you don't have written permission, said Enterline. "You can't set them off on the sidewalk, because that's public property, and you can't come to places here like Reservoir Park because this is city property and there are no permits."

State law says fireworks can't be set off within 150 feet of an occupied building.

"When you look at that, there are very few places in the city of Harrisburg and for that matter, the surrounding region where you can actually be 150 feet from an occupied building," said Enterline.

The chief says families should also be careful with small fireworks, like sparklers, since burns among young children are common.

Enterline tells us another issue that has caused fires in the area before is improperly disposing used fireworks.

"Wet them down with some water," said Enterline. "Put them in a bucket. Don't put them in your garbage can. Leave them laying in the yard until the next day and then you can properly dispose of them in normal trash, not the recycling bin."

Some cities, like Lancaster, have completely banned the use of fireworks all together.

The 12% tax added to fireworks sales is going to volunteer first responders.