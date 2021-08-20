What’s considered a living wage in the Midstate? This MIT tool will tell you

A professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology created a tool that calculates exactly what a person/family’s incoming should be to make a living wage.

Called the Living Wage Calculator, it provides calculations for every county in Pennsylvania, as well as some statistics for metropolitan areas.

The Midstate is covered in several of the metropolitan areas. Users can choose from several categories, including Chambersburg-Waynesboro, Gettysburg, Harrisburg-Carlisle, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York-Hanover.

For example, if you are a single adult with no children, the calculator says you should be making at least $12.84/hour to earn a living wage. That number jumps to $26.94 if you’re a single adult with 1 child. A two-adult household with no children and both adults working should see both individuals earning at least $10.16/hour each to qualify as earning a living wage.

Curious about the stats for 2 adults with 1 child and only 1 adult working? That’s a popular thing to see nowadays, with childcare rates being expensive and more people sticking to being stay-at-home parents. According to the calculator, the 1 adult who does work should be making at least $25.39/hour to be able to earn a living wage.