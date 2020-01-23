What’s Going Around: Flu, stomach bug, respiratory infections

WellSpan pediatric medicine physicians across Central Pa. are seeing flu symptoms, ear infections, sore throats and cough.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics continues to see a lot of viral colds and fevers, along with persistent sinusitis and ear infections.

They continue to see bronchiolitis in high numbers among infants and young toddlers. Walking pneumonia increased. Strep and flu cases slightly increased.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about strep throat:

“Strep throat is caused by a bacteria called streptococcus, which is highly contagious and common, especially in the winter months. While the typical clinical picture is a bad sore throat, other common symptoms include headache and belly pain, which often includes nausea and vomiting, but not diarrhea.

During flu season, it’s also important to note that in older kids and adults, a strep infection can mimic the symptoms of the flu, with fever, body aches and fatigue. The only way to definitively differentiate the flu from strep is by a swab.

Strep does warrant treatment with antibiotics. We do not treat for strep without testing with a swab, however, because the antibiotic that would treat strep could cause bad side effects or bacterial resistance in the context of other diagnoses. It takes an office visit, a physical exam and possibly an additional swab to put your child’s symptoms together and make an accurate diagnosis.

Dangerous symptoms that warrant an immediate call to the doctor include: difficulty swallowing to the point where your child is drooling because he or she cannot swallow their saliva; severe pain on only one side of the throat that causes the voice to become very whispery; sore throat accompanied by distressed breathing or the child’s feeling like they can’t inhale enough air.”

Find Dr. Thode’s blog post on when to call the doctor for a sore throat here: https://www.lancastergeneralhealth.org/health-hub-home/2017/march/3-times-you-need-to-call-the-doctor-about-your-childs-sore-throat

Dr. Thode also issued an important reminder about car seat safety in this cold weather:

“As the weather becomes perpetually freezing, it’s typical to break out puffy coats and jackets to keep our kids warm. But puffy coats can be dangerous when worn in a car seat or booster seat because they prevent the full tightening of the car seat straps or seatbelt against the child’s body. In an accident, the velocity of the child’s body will quickly compress the volume of the coat, and the extra space between the child’s body and the straps will allow for more body movement, increased injuries and possibly even ejection from the seat. It’s best to place your child snugly in the seat in their indoor clothing and lay the coat or a blanket on their lap to keep them warm. The coat can be put on once you reach your destination and your child is out of the car seat.”

Pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital have seen an increase of patients with the flu, particularly influenza B. They are also seeing a lot of viral respiratory infections and the stomach flu.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Cumberland, Dauphin, York counties reports a stomach bug with fever, vomiting, diarrhea and headache, upper respiratory infections with cough, congestion and sinus issues, as well as the flu.