What’s Going Around: Impetigo, strep throat

The CVS MinuteClinic in York has seen a handful of cases of impetigo, a contagious skin infection, over the last week. These patients are usually treated with oral or topical antibiotics, based on severity, and should be kept out of school and contact sports for 48 hours.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw a sharp increase in anxiety as school has started.

They also have seen the typical surge in strep cases as summer winds down and school starts. They are seeing mosquito bites in higher numbers than earlier in the summer and several cold-like illnesses in all age groups.

They also saw an increase in the stomach bug.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about strep throat:

“Strep throat is often unrelenting-no matter what you do, the soreness remains. Strep throat often is accompanied by headaches and/or belly pain, sometimes with nausea and vomiting, and sometimes with fever. It typically does not come with nasal congestion or runny nose. But strep often does not play by these rules. Sometimes strep throat can present with just a sore throat. In other cases, it can present with a headache and belly symptoms, without a sore throat at all.

It’s important to treat strep, as untreated strep can have later bad effects on the heart and kidneys. The testing is a throat swab in a medical office.

Other viruses can cause inflammation in the walls of the throat, causing pain, and the typical increase in nasal discharge and post-nasal drainage also contributes to a raw feeling in the throat. Throat irritation can be soothed by drinking water or eating honey or lozenges. Always be wary under the age of five for choking risks with these.

In general, sore throats that are unrelenting or last longer than four days should be evaluated by your child’s physician. Similarly, if your child reports one-sided throat pain or is refusing to drink fluids due to the pain, they should be seen right away.”

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Cumberland County reports upper respiratory infections, coughs, colds, sore throats with some strep throat, rashes, bug bites and poison ivy.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital and Penn State Health Medical Group have seen an increase in cases of the common cold. They are also starting to see some viral upper respiratory infections in clinics.