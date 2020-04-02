What’s Going Around: Spring allergies, pink eye, strep throat

UPMC Express Care locations across the Midstate are seeing an increase in allergies.

Allergic rhinitis causes runny nose, itchy nose and eyes, sneezing, nasal congestion, and sometimes an itchy or scratchy throat from the post nasal drainage. Allergies should never cause a fever. And although some children feel a bit tired from their allergy symptoms, they should still be able to be active through the day. If your child appears ill, feverish and complaining of a sore throat, is eating less, or has a wet cough, this is not likely allergies and you should call their medical provider to see if it could be the flu, strep throat, or some other infection. Most cases of allergic rhinitis responds well to over-the-counter antihistamines. Ask your doctor or medical provider which antihistamine would be best for your child.

UPMC reports that in-office visit volumes are lower right now, but on demand video visits are increasing. “Telemedicine has been a great resource during this time,” said Kelly McCall. For more information click here.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health said it sounds likely that social distancing is helping to curtail the spread of contagious illnesses in kids, however they don’t know that for sure because there are a lot of other factors involved. For example, parents are not calling their doctor for something they may have called about before, because they don’t want to come into the office.

This week, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw colds, strep throat, ear infections, pink eye and spring allergies.

Dr. Joan Thode offered this following tip about what to wash in addition to your hands:

“Hand washing is important for germ spread, but hair washing is also important. Viral particles love to settle on hair, including lashes and eyebrows, as does pollen. If your kids are sick or outside, it’s a good idea to take a bath or a shower before bed at night. This helps prevent smearing the germs and pollen on their pillow while sleeping and getting those germs or pollen into their nose, mouth and eyes, where it can cause symptoms.”

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Cumberland County reports colds and coughs, viral illnesses and pink eye.

“We are seeing fewer patients in pediatric clinics across our system,” said Ashley Andyshak Hayes. “Our providers note that it’s hard to say if that means there is actually less illness or if everyone is self-isolating at home with symptoms. Geisinger is also doing more visits using tele-medicine, but the number of those visits has not increased to the level we would usually see in person. In general, it appears that staying home helps prevent the spread of all illnesses, not just COVID 19.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in Lancaster reports they are seeing strep throat in pediatric patients.

Although MinuteClinic is currently not able to test for COVID-19, MinuteClinic providers continue to be available to support the routine health needs of patients. As a temporary measure, to support efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, MinuteClinic is no longer accepting walk-in patients. All patients must make an appointment online on the MinuteClinic website or on the CVS Pharmacy app.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports allergies and upper respiratory infections this week. They note they are seeing less patients and less ill children this week.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health have been seeing at lot of seasonal allergies and some patients with sinus infections. There have been fewer patients with viral illnesses, but they can’t definitively attribute that to schools being closed or social distancing, though that may be a factor.

Penn State Health is advising parents to not take kids into a clinic unless absolutely necessary. Parents can call their provider, who can evaluate over the phone and advise if a clinic visit is needed.