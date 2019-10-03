What’s Going Around: Stomach bug, upper respiratory infections, pink eye

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw an increase in viral gastroenteritis in school-aged and older kids. They also saw an increase in bronchiolitis in infants and young toddlers.

They continue to see croup and a lot of viral colds and seasonal allergies. They continue to see pink eye, from both bacterial and viral sources, in moderate numbers.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about bronchiolitis:

“Bronchiolitis is a virus-induced inflammation of the tiniest airways in the lungs, which typically affects babies and toddlers.

All babies with bronchiolitis will have a wet-sounding cough. Signs to watch for that indicate a more serious issue with breathing include sustained fast breathing; using the belly to breathe; an exaggerated expansion of the ribcage with every breath (called “retractions”); inability to eat or drink due to fast breathing; and any purple or blue color around the mouth or lips. It’s important to have your child examined by their doctor for any concerns with breathing.

Bronchiolitis follows a very typical course: It gets worse over the first four days, then starts to improve. The wet cough lasts during that time and for about one to two weeks afterward. There is unfortunately no treatment to make bronchiolitis go away faster. The only treatment, if needed, is to provide oxygen to the baby to help maximize use of the air sacs that are still open. Our best advice is to trust your gut as a parent that your child’s breathing isn’t quite right and bring them to medical attention sooner rather than later.”

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians are seeing lots of upper respiratory infections, as well as croup. They are also starting to see lots of requests for the flu shot.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Cumberland County reports upper respiratory colds with cough, congestion and fever, ear pain, poison ivy and a gastrointestinal virus with diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Dauphin and Perry counties reports sore throats, coughs and congestion.

In addition to viruses causing sore throats, UPMC Pinnacle in Camp Hill is also starting to see more strep throat.

Strep throat typically causes a sudden onset of sore throat, painful swallowing, headache, decreased appetite and sometimes vomiting. Often there is a fever. And sometimes there is a fine red rash on the face and chest and groin as well. Usually there are not cold symptoms like cough or runny nose, although the nose can feel congested.

Strep throat needs to be treated with an antibiotic, so if your child has these symptoms they should be seen by a medical provider. There are many viruses that mimic strep, and the only way to know is to get a throat swab performed in the office. Some tests give immediate results and some take a couple of days at a lab.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reported an increased number of flu vaccines, wellness screenings, bacterial conjunctivitis, or pink eye, and viral upper respiratory infections this week.

The CVS MinuteClinic in Lancaster reported the following this week:

“Flu vaccine: We continue to see an increasing amount of flu vaccine visits. The MinuteClinic can vaccinate children 18 months and older. The CDC recommends vaccinating all patients aged six months and up. Side effects normally include a sore arm, slight headache, runny nose or aches. Over-the-counter pain/fever reducers can minimize side effects and ice can be applied to the site.

TB testing: Demand remains high for TB tests. Health care workers and education workers are groups most likely to need testing. Shortages of TB test solution seem to have resolved over the past month. TB testing requires two visits 48-72 hours apart. It is covered by some insurance plans.

Wellness screening: Patients present with forms from insurance company wellness programs or employer sponsored programs. Many programs offer and incentive to have BP, cholesterol, glucose and BMI measured. Patients can opt to have this screening anytime and pay out of pocket or submit to insurance. Lab values will be discussed and appropriate teaching and referral provided.”