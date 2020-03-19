What’s Going Around: Strep throat, allergies, traumatic injuries

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine physicians are seeing a lot of allergies, wheezing, and influenza. As always, there is some strep throat.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw an ongoing moderate number of strep cases.

They are seeing lots of colds, often with fever lasting two to four days, and associated runny nose, cough and fatigue.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following tips on helping kids with social distancing:

“Kids crave structure. Keep at least a loose schedule or routine. It’s best if it’s written down. Though this doesn’t need to be strictly followed, it can give the comfort of structure and expectation for the day. It’s important to schedule times with and without screens.

Kids need to process their stress. Though your 5-year-old may not know all of the details about coronavirus and its effect on society, he or she easily picks up on the stress of their parents, what’s shared on the news, etc. Many kids process through open-ended play, which needs to be a part of every day’s agenda. Don’t be surprised, for example, if your child states that their Lego people or their doll has coronavirus. Allow for this free play and ask questions/interact to help differentiate normal awareness and perseverative fear, which may warrant a call to a therapist or pediatrician.

Kids crave your affirmation. Unfortunately, especially when they become listless in the house and can be prone to frustration and mischief, it can feel tough to give affirmation. The best way to fulfill this need is to “catch your child being good” and give unsolicited verbal praise.

Kids can benefit from boredom. Screens provide a lot of sensory stimulation but simultaneously allow the brain to be more passive. Having intentional times with no screens forces kids and teens to find something to do with the toys, etc., that are available. This often leads to creative play that their brains crave. Art projects of any type can be a great creative outlet, particularly if the project is ongoing for a few days or requires learning a new skill. Cardboard boxes can make train tracks. A box of blocks can suddenly become a city. A box full of empty containers and odds and ends is a goldmine for a child’s active mind.

Humans need social interaction. While keeping strict isolation is incredibly important, humans crave social connection. FaceTime/Skype with family members and friends can greatly help the feelings of isolation. While phones are helpful in facilitating conversations with others, it’s important for kids to feel socially connected to their parents and caregivers. The more direct attention a caregiver can provide, the stronger the child’s perception of that social connection. This means putting our phone not only down but completely away from the area of play to provide even a short period of focused play. Doing something to help others also provides a sense of community. Making a card, calling in to check on a neighbor, or making a gift to show gratitude to health-care workers, first responders, grocery clerks, and/or delivery/mail workers gives children a sense of belonging in a larger community context.

Kids need to feel needed. Giving a child of any age a specific chore or job to do can provide a sense of accomplishment and control.

Kids need physical exertion. If it’s safe to go outside, this is ideal for running around. Kids should have a minimum of 60 minutes of physical exertion daily. Going outside also allows for fresh air and vitamin D. If you’re planning on being out in the sun for more than 15 minutes, sunscreen on the face and exposed skin is important. If safety concerns or weather keep you indoors, walking the stairs or learning dance moves can offer creative alternatives.”

Penn State Health has seen an increase in the number of trauma injuries among children since the closure of schools. Pediatric trauma and injury prevention experts at Penn State Children’s Hospital want to share some information on how to prevent traumatic injuries at home.

Have a plan for who will be watching young children and set ground rules. Make rules about where kids can play and what toys and electronics are appropriate. If parents and caregivers are asking older kids and teenagers to keep an eye on young children, be sure they know the ground rules and know the contact information of a reliable adult, such as a parent or neighbor, as well as local emergency contacts.

Kids playing outside on anything with wheels, such as bicycles and skateboards, should be trained how to properly use the equipment and wear safety gear at all times.

It’s okay for parents and caregivers to take a break when they are overwhelmed.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Pediatrics in Cumberland County reports colds, cough, strep throat and headaches.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports viral upper respiratory infections, pink eye, and ear and sinus infections.

The CVS MinuteClinic in Lancaster reports strep throat and ear pain.

“We have had an increase in strep throat visits with school-age children. Complaints include sore throat, upset stomach, absence of other cold symptoms and possibly fever. Treatments include oral antibiotics, exclusion for 24 hours, over-the-counter pain relievers, saltwater gargles, and soft diet. Risks for household transmission include sharing utensils and drinks and kissing.

The primary complaint is ear pain and blocked hearing. Upon exam, findings include a swollen, red canal with or without debris. It is painful to examine. Treatments include over-the-counter pain relievers, compresses, and antibiotic ear drops. Persons at higher risk include diabetics.