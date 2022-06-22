LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual “Wheels and Wings” event in Lancaster is coming back for its sixth year on June 25, 2022. The Rotary Club of Lancaster has been working to finish the final touches for the event, such as gift bags and more to benefit community initiatives.

A 5K run will kick the event off on Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 a.m. followed by fly-ins and a car show at the Lancaster Airport. Food vendors and live music will also be at the event.

Proceeds from the event are given back to the Lancaster community, especially at-risk youth.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“It is always a fun time. When you get about 400 random cars together I am always shocked by what people have in their garage but then also the planes and the people and food. did I tell you about the food?” said Rob Gallagher, President of the Rotary Club of Lancaster.

The event aims to raise more than $50,000 this year. The 5K run in 2021 raised $39,000 for the Lancaster Summer Youth Experience.

Same-day registration for the 5K run is available at 6:30 a.m. on June 25; Car show and fly-in registration begins at 8:00 a.m. Admission for the 5K is free, however there is a $5 parking fee for the car show and fly-in.