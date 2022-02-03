Where does your bank rank in the Midstate?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The two largest U.S. banks by the dollar value of their deposits, Chase and Bank of America, aren’t even among the top 15 by that measure in the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, as defined the U.S. Census.

The biggest national bank with a sizeable presence here? No. 3 Wells Fargo, which ranks fifth here.

Here are the top 15 ranked by deposits and deposit market share, and the number of branches they have: