Where does your bank rank in the Midstate?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The two largest U.S. banks by the dollar value of their deposits, Chase and Bank of America, aren’t even among the top 15 by that measure in the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, as defined the U.S. Census.

The biggest national bank with a sizeable presence here? No. 3 Wells Fargo, which ranks fifth here.

Here are the top 15 ranked by deposits and deposit market share, and the number of branches they have:

BankMidstate Pa. depositsMarket share of total Midstate Pa. bank depositsNumber of branches
PNC$8.5 billion15.6%37
Fulton$7.9 billion14.6%47
M&T$6.5 million12.1%72
Truist$4.7 billion8.6%59
Wells Fargo$3.8 billion6.9%28
FNB$3.0 billion5.5%23
Orrstown$2.0 billion3.8%21
Peoplesbank$1.6 billion3.0%28
Mid Penn$1.6 billion3.0%17
ACNB$1.5 billion2.8%20
Santander$1.5 billion2.8%26
F&M Trust$1.4 billion2.6%20
Citizens$1.4 billion2.6%15
Ephrata National$1.3 billion2.4%15
Northwest$1.1 billion2.0%18
Source: abc27 News analysis of FDIC data as of June 30, 2021 for these metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), as defined by the U.S. Census: Harrisburg-Carlisle, York-Hanover, Lancaster, Lebanon, Gettysburg and Chambersburg-Waynesboro.

