PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s strawberry season in Central Pennsylvania! The season can begin as early as the end of May and usually peaks around the first couple of weeks in June. Here are several places to pick berries in the Midstate:

Barefoot Farm

Location: Dover, York County
Phone: 717-292-1390
Learn more here

Bricker’s Strawberries

Location: Carlisle, Cumberland County
Phone: 717-258-6160
Learn more here

Brook Lawn Farm Market

Location: Lancaster, Lancaster County
Phone: 717-569-4748
Learn more here

Charles Farm Produce

Location: Elizabethtown, Lancaster County
Phone: 717-875-0916
Learn more here

Cherry Hill Orchards

Location: Lancaster, Lancaster County
Phone: 717-872-9311
Learn more here

Country Creek Produce Farm

Location: Chambersburg, Franklin County
Phone: 717-729-5343
Learn more here

Forge Hill Orchards

Location: Mount Wolf, York County
Phone: 717-266-1206
Learn more here

Hickory Meadows Farm

Location: Littlestown, Adams County
Phone: 717-359-1992
Learn more here
Note: Hickory Meadows Farm may not have PYO strawberries in 2022 due to weather impacting the crop

Honey Bear Orchards

Location: Lebanon, Lebanon County
Phone: ​717-867-4611
Learn more here

Mt. Airy Orchards

Location: Dillsburg, York County
Phone: 717-432-2544
Learn more here

Naylor’s Produce

Location: Biglerville, Adams County
Phone: 717-677-8610
Learn more here

Oak Grove Farms

Location: Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County
Phone: 717-766-2216
Learn more here

Orchard Valley Farm

Location: Seven Valleys, York County
Phone: 717-850-0079
Learn more here

Risser-Marvel Farm Market

Location: Annville, Lebanon County
Phone: 717-838-1438
Learn more here

Shenk’s Berry Farm

Location: Lititz, Lancaster County
Phone: 717-626-6194
Learn more here

SK Strawberry Lane

Location: Carlisle, Cumberland County
Phone: 717-249-0916
Learn more here

Strites’ Orchard

Location: Harrisburg, Dauphin County
Phone: 717-564-3130
Learn more here

The Truck Patch

Location: Hanover, York County
Phone: 717-476-8494
Learn more here

The availability and hours of pick-your-own strawberries may vary, so many of these locations recommend you call ahead or check social media before visiting.