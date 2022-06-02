PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s strawberry season in Central Pennsylvania! The season can begin as early as the end of May and usually peaks around the first couple of weeks in June. Here are several places to pick berries in the Midstate:

Barefoot Farm

Location: Dover, York County

Phone: 717-292-1390

Learn more here

Bricker’s Strawberries

Location: Carlisle, Cumberland County

Phone: 717-258-6160

Learn more here

Brook Lawn Farm Market

Location: Lancaster, Lancaster County

Phone: 717-569-4748

Learn more here

Charles Farm Produce

Location: Elizabethtown, Lancaster County

Phone: 717-875-0916

Learn more here

Cherry Hill Orchards

Location: Lancaster, Lancaster County

Phone: 717-872-9311

Learn more here

Country Creek Produce Farm

Location: Chambersburg, Franklin County

Phone: 717-729-5343

Learn more here

Forge Hill Orchards

Location: Mount Wolf, York County

Phone: 717-266-1206

Learn more here

Hickory Meadows Farm

Location: Littlestown, Adams County

Phone: 717-359-1992

Learn more here

Note: Hickory Meadows Farm may not have PYO strawberries in 2022 due to weather impacting the crop

Honey Bear Orchards

Location: Lebanon, Lebanon County

Phone: ​717-867-4611

Learn more here

Mt. Airy Orchards

Location: Dillsburg, York County

Phone: 717-432-2544

Learn more here

Naylor’s Produce

Location: Biglerville, Adams County

Phone: 717-677-8610

Learn more here

Oak Grove Farms

Location: Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County

Phone: 717-766-2216

Learn more here

Orchard Valley Farm

Location: Seven Valleys, York County

Phone: 717-850-0079

Learn more here

Risser-Marvel Farm Market

Location: Annville, Lebanon County

Phone: 717-838-1438

Learn more here

Shenk’s Berry Farm

Location: Lititz, Lancaster County

Phone: 717-626-6194

Learn more here

SK Strawberry Lane

Location: Carlisle, Cumberland County

Phone: 717-249-0916

Learn more here

Strites’ Orchard

Location: Harrisburg, Dauphin County

Phone: 717-564-3130

Learn more here

The Truck Patch

Location: Hanover, York County

Phone: 717-476-8494

Learn more here

The availability and hours of pick-your-own strawberries may vary, so many of these locations recommend you call ahead or check social media before visiting.