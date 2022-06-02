PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s strawberry season in Central Pennsylvania! The season can begin as early as the end of May and usually peaks around the first couple of weeks in June. Here are several places to pick berries in the Midstate:
Barefoot Farm
Location: Dover, York County
Phone: 717-292-1390
Learn more here
Bricker’s Strawberries
Location: Carlisle, Cumberland County
Phone: 717-258-6160
Learn more here
Brook Lawn Farm Market
Location: Lancaster, Lancaster County
Phone: 717-569-4748
Learn more here
Charles Farm Produce
Location: Elizabethtown, Lancaster County
Phone: 717-875-0916
Learn more here
Cherry Hill Orchards
Location: Lancaster, Lancaster County
Phone: 717-872-9311
Learn more here
Country Creek Produce Farm
Location: Chambersburg, Franklin County
Phone: 717-729-5343
Learn more here
Forge Hill Orchards
Location: Mount Wolf, York County
Phone: 717-266-1206
Learn more here
Hickory Meadows Farm
Location: Littlestown, Adams County
Phone: 717-359-1992
Learn more here
Note: Hickory Meadows Farm may not have PYO strawberries in 2022 due to weather impacting the crop
Honey Bear Orchards
Location: Lebanon, Lebanon County
Phone: 717-867-4611
Learn more here
Mt. Airy Orchards
Location: Dillsburg, York County
Phone: 717-432-2544
Learn more here
Naylor’s Produce
Location: Biglerville, Adams County
Phone: 717-677-8610
Learn more here
Oak Grove Farms
Location: Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County
Phone: 717-766-2216
Learn more here
Orchard Valley Farm
Location: Seven Valleys, York County
Phone: 717-850-0079
Learn more here
Risser-Marvel Farm Market
Location: Annville, Lebanon County
Phone: 717-838-1438
Learn more here
Shenk’s Berry Farm
Location: Lititz, Lancaster County
Phone: 717-626-6194
Learn more here
SK Strawberry Lane
Location: Carlisle, Cumberland County
Phone: 717-249-0916
Learn more here
Strites’ Orchard
Location: Harrisburg, Dauphin County
Phone: 717-564-3130
Learn more here
The Truck Patch
Location: Hanover, York County
Phone: 717-476-8494
Learn more here
The availability and hours of pick-your-own strawberries may vary, so many of these locations recommend you call ahead or check social media before visiting.