YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York State Fair kicked off on Friday, July 22, when the Midstate was unfortunately in the middle of a scorching heat wave, seeing temperatures up to 100.

The York Fair saw lower than average attendance compared to last year’s first weekend, but not by a dramatic amount.

“Our attendance has been good. It’s been steady. It’s been down a little bit just because of the heat, but over the next few days it’s supposed to cool down. But if someone is feeling too hot, they can come in our air-conditioned buildings, such as the ag education center,” said Montgomery Stambaugh, a York State Fair spokesperson.

If you do stop by the York State Fair, which runs until July 31, be sure to stop by the abc27 booth where you can spin the prize wheel for prizes and abc27 swag.