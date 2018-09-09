Wills for Heroes helps York County first responders, veterans create wills for free Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Wills for Heroes says about 80% to 90% of first responders don't have simple wills. That's what the organization is working to change.

Saturday, local attorneys, law firm staff members and students prepared estate plans for 65 York County first responders and veterans.

"This year, we designed the event to invite the York City firefighters, in light of what happened, with the firefighters that passed away," said Mac Brillhart, an attorney and the Wills for Heroes York County coordinator.

Those firefighters remembered as heroes are Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony.

"Given what they do and the dangerous nature of their jobs, it's crucial that they have powers of attorney, advanced medical directives, wills in place," said Brillhart.

Organizers say putting together those documents can cost $500 to $1,000, but the event is free to those who put their lives on the line.

"Life is too short for one, and you don't know when the good Lord says it's your time," said Warren Smith, who went to the Wills for Heroes event.

Smith served in the Air Force for more than 30 years.

"I lost my dad and he was in the hospital for three weeks," said Smith.

After his father died, Smith and his wife decided it was time to get paperwork in place.

Wills for Heroes helps you make what are called death-time decisions and life-time decisions, in case you become incapacitated.

"It makes it easy for my wife," said Smith. "For instance, I have a living will, and there is no hooked up to any machines or anything."

"The kids don't have to worry about anything," said Warren Smith's wife Margaret Smith. "It's all set up for them."

Parents of young children must decide who their kids would live with and what age would they inherit money.

"It's uncomfortable to talk about but it's really important," said Shannon Smith, a Widener law student who volunteered at the event.

The organization was developed shortly after 911. It has helped more than 500 first responders in York County.

"Where it gets complicated is if you don't put in the time early on," said Shannon Smith.

Will for Heroes is holding events in Dauphin and Lancaster counties later this month. Click here for more information.