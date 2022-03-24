YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in York County has sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the Wednesday, March 23 drawing.

The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 31-32-37-38-48, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding. Turkey Hill, 5 Fuhrman Mill Road, Hanover, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

More than 21,300 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets have won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 5,600 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 2,700 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $181 million, or $118.1 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, March 26.