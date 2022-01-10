Winning New Year’s tickets sold across Pa., including Cumberland County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Four $1 million winning tickets for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Drawing from Saturday were sold in Cumberland, Delaware, Montgomery and Westmoreland counties.

The Lottery says four tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Berks, Carbon, Lackawanna and Montgomery counties.

The winning numbers were 00127141, 00278091, 00357843 and 00411951 for the $1 million prize. These selling locations will get a $5,000 bonus:

Beverage Express in Carlisle, Cumberland County

Rite Aid in Broomall, Delaware County

Charwash in Willow Grove, Montgomery County

Community Supermarket in Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The winning numbers for the $100,000 prize were 00087231, 00088445, 00265998 and 00470795. These selling locations will get a $500 bonus.

Sheetz in Reading, Berks County

Turkey Hill in Nesquehoning, Carbon County

Gerrity’s Supermarket in Scranton, Lackawanna County

GIANT Food Stores in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County

Any players with winning tickets should sign the back immediately and call the Lottery to claim their prizes.