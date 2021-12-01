Winter activities in Central Pa. — skiing, skating, tubing, and more

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The first snow flurries have fallen in the Midstate, which means it’s time to start gearing up for winter. From skiing to educational activities, here are several things to do and places to visit this winter in Central Pennsylvania.

Skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing

AvalancheXpress, York County

AvalancheXpress offers snow tubing and ice skating at Heritage Hills. Additional information can be found online here, where tickets can also be purchased.

2021/2022 opening date: TBA

Iron Valley Tubing, Lebanon County

Rush down 133 feet of drop on an innertube. Iron Valley Tubing has both a longer and shorter hill available depending on your preference. Keep an eye on this website for season updates, and reserve your tubing times there, as well.

2021/2022 opening date: TBA

Liberty Mountain Resort, Adams County

Ski, snowboard, or snow tube at Liberty Mountain Resort. Skiing and snowboarding lessons are also available at this resort, and equipment can be rented at this site, as well. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

2021/2022 opening date: Dec. 17 (weather permitting)

Roundtop Mountain Resort, York County

Roundtop Mountain Resort offers opportunities for skiing and snowboarding, with lessons and equipment rentals available. Visitors can go snow tubing here, too. More information and tickets can be found on this website.

2021/2022 opening date: (projected) Dec. 17

Whitetail Resort, Franklin County

Ski, snowboard, and snow tube at Whitetail Resort. Those without skiing and snowboarding gear can rent it here, and those without skiing and snowboarding experience can take lessons here. Learn more and get tickets at this site.

2021/2022 opening date: Dec. 17 (weather permitting)

Ice skating

Klick Lewis Arena, Lebanon County

Enjoy public skating at Klick Lewis Arena, plus take skating lessons and test your hockey skills. This site also hosts skating parties. More information is available here.

Lancaster Ice Rink

Develop ice skating skills with lessons, or join in on a public skate or open hockey session. Learn more on the Lancaster Ice Rink website.

Regency Ice Rink, Lancaster County

Work on your ice hockey skills, participate in a public skate session in December and January or rent the ice for a private event. More information can be found here.

Twin Ponds, Dauphin County

Visit Twin Ponds for public ice skating or ice skating lessons. Open hockey and stick and puck sessions are also available. Learn more online here.

York Ice Arena

Participate in a public skate or open hockey game. Lessons are also available for less experienced skaters. York Ice Arena hosts parties, too. More information is available here.

Other winter activities

GPS device used for geocaching during a Lancaster County Parks Department program

Lancaster County Parks Department winter programming

Learn about animal habits, develop navigational skills, craft with nature, and more during the Lancaster County Parks Department’s winter programs. See what programs the department has to offer from December through February online here.

This list will be updated throughout the winter season. Check back for additional activities, or visit abc27’s “Holidays in Central Pa.” page for some additional holiday-oriented winter fun.