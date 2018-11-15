Winter weather creating dangerous driving conditions across midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Both The Pennsylvania Turnpike and PennDOT have reduced speed limits to 45 miles per hour on area highways.

County dispatchers say emergency crews are responding to dozens of crashes across the midstate.

Right now there are multi-vehicle crashes blocking traffic.

One on I-83 Northbound near exit 44B, which is 19th Street.

Another on I-83 Northbound near exit 38, that will be near Reeser's Summit.

On I-81, there is a crash northbound at exit 69, which is Progress Avenue.

I-81 Southbound, just past exit 52, which is the PA Turnpike/Middlesex exit.

The PA Turnpike is also reporting a crash between the Lebanon-Lancaster exit and the Harrisburg-East exit.