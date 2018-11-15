HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Thursday is the first day of snow for the season! It's been months since Midstate drivers have been on snowy roads. Do you remember what to do to stay safe?

AAA recommends driving slowly and avoid coming to a complete stop in the snow if at all possible.

If you can slow down enough to keep a slow roll going until a traffic light changes, do so.

Know your brakes and make sure your tire pressure is good.

For a full list of winter weather driving safety advice from AAA click here.