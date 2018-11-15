Winter weather impact in Upper Dauphin County

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Area hardware stores are seeing a bigger business due to the demand for shovels, salt, and other winter clean-up essentials.

Workers at Millersburg Hardware aren't thrilled to see the snow, they say it's great for the family-owned business.

There are only a few shovels left, and residents have been stocking up on snow gear Wednesday and today.

"That last minute panic, I'm probably the only one that's really going to enjoy this..It's really good for business, good for sales but I personally don't want to shovel it," said Hayley Shupe, Millersburg Hardware Company.

Millersburg Borough says it has dispatched its crews to clear the snow off the roads.