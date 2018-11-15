Local

Winter weather impact in York County

By:

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 12:15 PM EST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 12:46 PM EST

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - York went into a Winter Weather Advisory around 8:30 this morning, when the snow started to come down. 

The county is expected to get a little bit of everything as far as winter weather goes. 

PennDOT drivers started treating roads around 4 a.m. 

We spoke parents in the West York School District who were waiting to pick up their students who got dismissed early.

"When we got up we saw a bunch of schools canceled but not West York so we packed up and got ready for the bus and then an hour later if that we got a phone call they were closed and I are here waiting for that so now we're back out here an hour waiting for the bus again," said Maggie Hauser, West York Mom.  

