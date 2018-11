GOLDSBORO, Pa. (WHTM) - A stretch of northbound I-83 is shut down in York County, after tractor-trailers and cars have gotten stuck on the highway.

I-83 North is closed between exit 14 for Leaders Heights to exit 38 which is for Reeser's Summit.

PennDOT says the gridlock is due in part to a disabled tractor-trailer, and many other vehicles, which were not ready for the winter weather got stuck in the traffic behind hit.